Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) PT Raised to $13.50

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Compass Point to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Insider Activity

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.