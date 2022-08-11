Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ACGLN stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

