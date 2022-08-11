Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %
ACGLN stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73.
Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group
In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.