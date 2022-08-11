Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

