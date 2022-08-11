Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.04. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 10,837 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.62.
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
