Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $8.04. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 10,837 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.