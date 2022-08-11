Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

