Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $448.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

