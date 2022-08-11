Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

