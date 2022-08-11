Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.26. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athersys (ATHX)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.