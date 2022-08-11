ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $37.00. The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 94718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ATI by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

