Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

