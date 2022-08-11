Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

