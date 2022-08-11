Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 14,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.08.
About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (AFAR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.