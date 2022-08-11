Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 14,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

