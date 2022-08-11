Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Down 45.3% in July

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

