Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

