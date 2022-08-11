Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

