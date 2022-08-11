Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

