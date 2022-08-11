Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.