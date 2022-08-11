Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.