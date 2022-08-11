Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Avinger Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of Avinger
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.