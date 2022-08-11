Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $111.62, but opened at $119.25. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $128.10, with a volume of 9,208 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

