Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.61. Ball has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

