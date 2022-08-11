Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $76.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61. Ball has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.