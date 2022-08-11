Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE SAN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
