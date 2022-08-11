Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

