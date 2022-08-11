Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,734.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,734 ($20.95) and last traded at GBX 1,732 ($20.93), with a volume of 47579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($20.42).

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,489.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,375.57. The stock has a market cap of £855.28 million and a PE ratio of 330.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of Georgia Group

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.28) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($370,897.00). Insiders acquired a total of 59,569 shares of company stock worth $83,557,908 in the last 90 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

