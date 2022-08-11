Barclays Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

