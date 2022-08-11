Barclays Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $44.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

