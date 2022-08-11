Barclays Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $90.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

