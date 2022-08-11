Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.79. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 166,185 shares trading hands.
BNED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
