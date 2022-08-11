Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.79. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 166,185 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 415,106 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 408,986 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

