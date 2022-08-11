BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in July

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.3 days.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

