Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $585.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 578 ($6.98), with a volume of 2346891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($6.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 498 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 578 ($6.98).

Beazley Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,312.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 502.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 464.46.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

