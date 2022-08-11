Ben Hughes Purchases 5,180 Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) insider Ben Hughes acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

BOTB opened at GBX 455 ($5.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £42.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 428.54. Best of the Best PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,630 ($19.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

