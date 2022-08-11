Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,000 shares, an increase of 3,797.1% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,826,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Shares of Bergio International stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

