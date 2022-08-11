Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 14.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Rating)’s share price shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.44. 168,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,424,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

