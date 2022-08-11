Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

