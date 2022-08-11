BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Market Perform

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Avalara Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

