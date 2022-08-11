Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares trading hands.

Boxhill Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Boxhill Technologies Company Profile

Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

