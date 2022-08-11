BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.
BP Price Performance
BP stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. BP has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
