BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

BP stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. BP has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

