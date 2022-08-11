Bright Scholar Education Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 19th (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of BEDU opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

