Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $39.43

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $748.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.