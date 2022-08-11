Brokers Offer Predictions for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $679.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

