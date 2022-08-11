Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

CM stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,946 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

