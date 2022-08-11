Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $24.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.94. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.63 per share.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

FANG opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

