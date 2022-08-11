Brokers Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 136,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

