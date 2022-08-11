Brokers Offer Predictions for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $89.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $5,579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,436,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

