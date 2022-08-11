Brokers Offer Predictions for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WTS opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.