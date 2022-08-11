Brokers Set Expectations for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

AMH opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

