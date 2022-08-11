Brokers Set Expectations for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $723.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

