Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.93.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$125.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,741.56. Insiders have sold 26,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,992 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

