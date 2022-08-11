Brokers Set Expectations for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

TSE UNS opened at C$37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.19. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$38.26.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.75 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

