Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

NYSE BC opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

