BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

