BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.58. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. BTRS shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 18,232 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get BTRS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

BTRS Trading Up 6.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 39.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.